Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 67,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

