Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Up 3.7 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

