TRAXIA Trading Down 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. TRAXIA has a market cap of $16,416.16 and $52.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041025 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.
TRAXIA Profile
TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.
TRAXIA Coin Trading
