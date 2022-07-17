TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

