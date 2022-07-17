TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $227,000. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $21,188,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $6,554,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Kirby by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

