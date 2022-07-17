Truist Financial Boosts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $40.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,130.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,705 shares of company stock worth $11,431,425 over the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

