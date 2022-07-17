Truist Financial Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $120.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $68,194,377 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

