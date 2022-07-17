Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

