Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 83 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TUWOY. Barclays increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 87 ($1.03) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.