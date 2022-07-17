Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $339.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.27.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

