Typhoon Network Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $145,715.13 and approximately $243.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034736 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
