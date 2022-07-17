Typhoon Network Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $145,715.13 and approximately $243.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

