U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $771.41 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

