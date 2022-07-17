Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

UBER opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $199,606,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

