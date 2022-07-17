UNICORN Token (UNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $11,348.76 and approximately $21.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

