Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the June 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE UNVR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 553,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,043. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $299,307 and have sold 147,031 shares valued at $4,704,992. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

