Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Up 64.1% in June

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Urban One has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at $179,028.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $380,704.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $611,730. 50.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Urban One by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Urban One by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

