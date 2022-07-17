UREEQA (URQA) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $660,661.11 and approximately $14,424.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

