Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLNS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Valens has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Valens ( NASDAQ:VLNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valens by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valens by 76.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

