Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

