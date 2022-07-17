Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.22 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

