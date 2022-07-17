Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

