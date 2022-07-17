Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41,763.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 726,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 725,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

