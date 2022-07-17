Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $231.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average is $263.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

