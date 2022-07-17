Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

