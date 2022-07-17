Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

