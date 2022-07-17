Velas Price Down 2.1% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Velas has a total market cap of $99.73 million and $1.89 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,326,382,079 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

