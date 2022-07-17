Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several research firms have commented on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verastem Trading Down 1.8 %
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. Equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
