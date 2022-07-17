Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $43.10 million and $4,225.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $20.05 or 0.00094190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.61 or 0.99918427 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.