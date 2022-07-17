Verso (VSO) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verso (VSO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Verso has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $410,361.25 and approximately $39,599.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00034027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

