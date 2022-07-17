Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -455.67 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

