Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VSCO. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.