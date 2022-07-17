VINchain (VIN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

VINchain (VIN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, VINchain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $127,828.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

