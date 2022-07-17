Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

VIR stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.45. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $520,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,495.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,964 shares of company stock worth $1,972,203. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

