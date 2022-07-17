Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.04. 7,242,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,805. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.95. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,210.5% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

