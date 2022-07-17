Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WKCMF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($145.00) to €157.00 ($157.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($177.00) to €197.00 ($197.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($168.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.86.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $128.25 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

