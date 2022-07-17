Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $313.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Watsco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.20.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $253.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.62. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.