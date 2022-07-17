WAX Price Hits $0.0972 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $205.44 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,900,482,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,209,373 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

