WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 32,888 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

