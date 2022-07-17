WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 94,173 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

