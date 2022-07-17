WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

