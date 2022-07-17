WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,794 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

