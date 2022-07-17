WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,899 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.