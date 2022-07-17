WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

