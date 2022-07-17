WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

