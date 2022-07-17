WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

