Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $255.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $205.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

