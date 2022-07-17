Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $48.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 3.9 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.29. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

