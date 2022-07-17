Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

TaskUs Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $18.11 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -24.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

