Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.
TaskUs Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $18.11 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -24.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.