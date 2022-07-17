Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,988. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.