Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,988. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
