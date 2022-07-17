Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WZZAF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,431.25.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WZZAF remained flat at $21.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $73.60.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

